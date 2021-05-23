At Wildlife Safari, visitors know when it’s dinner time. Not just because of the setting sun, but because of the guttural growls and moans that echo across the park around 5:30 p.m. as Mtai, Serafina, Enzie and Tsavo — the park’s four lions — anticipate their third feeding of the day.
Dinner time coincides with the closing of the park to the majority of visitors — except for those who get to be face-to-face with the animals and strategically place chunks of chicken throughout the big cats’ feeding enclosure as part of a lion-feeding encounter.
Wildlife Safari is a wildlife park located in Winston, a small town located about 10 miles southwest of Roseburg. The nonprofit aims to offer high-quality wildlife interaction to inspire “lifelong commitments to conservation, education and the preservation of native and exotic species,” according to its website. With more than 600 animals of more than 100 different species on about 600 acres of land, the park offers guaranteed adventure to anyone who visits.
One of the park’s most popular activities is the drive-thru safari where visitors can see zebras, giraffes, hippopotamuses, elephants, cheetahs, bears, yak, lions, bison and more roaming freely. There’s also a free walk-through area called Safari Village where smaller animals can be seen, including lemurs, a large tortoise, maras, a cougar and a bobcat.
But for those seeking an up-close look at a particular animal, the scheduled encounters provide a much more personal experience.
On a recent sunny spring day at the wildlife park, animals could be seen celebrating the warm sunshine with a nap, including the park’s two 9-year-old female lions who were perched atop a large plateaued rock in the lion enclosure area. That is until Carnivore Keeper Robert Peters began to signal dinner time by raising and dropping the metal guillotine-like gate that allows the cats access to their feeding area.
“The sound tells them that it’s time for dinner,” Peters said. “But you can hear that they already know what time it is.”
As the metal clanked on the cement, all four lions galloped toward the multi-layered cages where they gather each day for meals and sleep. The male lions were well aware of the time prior to staff calling them to dinner and their roars could be heard from the parking lot as Peters and two other staff members — Rachel Linden, a carnivore keeper and Alyssa Dunn, a Wildlife Safari intern — led a group of five visitors to an enclosed area where the lions are fed each evening.
As the lions congregated in one cage just outside their feeding enclosure there was some tension and the male lions got into a raucous tousle. Eight-year-old brothers Tsavo and Enzie are in constant competition for the alpha male position in the group, according to the feeding staff. The carnivore keepers said recently that the increased tension, protectiveness and territorial tendencies are due in part to the fact that the female lions may be getting close to their normal cycles again, as staff recently removed their contraception in hopes that the lions will breed more lion cubs.
“The dynamics are really weird between the lions right now,” Peters said. “Tsavo is like that toxic boyfriend who’s really possessive and controlling of Mtai, but this is pretty abnormal. He must be picking up on the fact that Mtai is starting to cycle.”
After 30 minutes of pacing back and forth, Tsavo and the other lions eventually calmed down enough to be fed and were led into their individual feeding spaces by a series of sliding metal doors operated by the keepers. Their guttural sounds echoed throughout their feeding chamber in anticipation of their meal.
As part of the encounter, visitors are given the option to hide raw meat throughout each enclosure before big cats are let into the area. Recently the meat provided to the lions has been chicken, however, they’re typically fed donated horse meat.
The keepers encourage people to be creative with their drumstick or chicken breast placement so that visitors who sign up for the encounter can see the lions jump up on a bench, put their massive paws on the fence or retrieve their food from inside of a large lion toy. On a recent encounter, one visitor lodged several pieces of chicken into the chain-link fence separating the 280-420 pound animals from the humans.
Wide-eyed and hungry, the lions located the meat, ripped it out of the fence and chomped through it in seconds, bones and all. Visitors get to watch all of this from a safe distance only inches from the giant cats.
“You just don’t imagine them being that big,” said Penny Jones. “When she jumped up to grab the food I could feel her breath … such powerful animals.”
Jones, who had never been to Wildlife Safari, was visiting with her sister Cyndy Harris, a Crater Lake-area resident who has a season pass to the park. Harris, who has been a volunteer at the park since 1972, said the private lion encounters are her favorite activity.
“I love the lions,” she said. “You’re so close to them and really get a feel for how wild they really are. When you see a 350-pound male lion that close it’s both terrifying and mesmerizing.”
