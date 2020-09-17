Update: 11:30 a.m.
Douglas County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Brad O'Dell Thursday morning announced an adjustment to the time period in which affected residents east of Idleyld Park will be permitted to visit their properties in the Rock Creek area and further east on Highway 138.
In response to a flash flood alert issued early Thursday by the National Weather Service, residents will still be able to begin accessing properties affected by the Archie Creek Fire at noon Thursday with an escort, but will need to be out of the affected areas by 4 p.m. as the weather service warned of possible heavy local rains in the area.
Residents are asked to check-in at the Idleyld Trading Post, where Highway 138 remains closed. Residents need to provide proof of residency and will receive an escort to their properties.
O'Dell released the announcement shortly after 11:15 a.m. on the sheriff's Facebook page.
