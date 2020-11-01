If your ideal vacation combines a variety of activities with all the comforts of staying at a luxury hotel, here are five suggestions that are perfect for travelers on the go. Whichever one you choose, you’ll enjoy VIP-worthy privileges and amenities that are available exclusively through your Travel Leaders travel advisor.
The Thompson Nashville is a boutique hotel in The Gulch, one of the city’s most walkable neighborhoods. It’s known for high-end boutiques and trendsetting restaurants. The Thompson shares a block with The Station Inn, a beloved venue for bluegrass and roots music. At the hotel, you’ll find a state-of-the-art fitness center and rooftop dining, where you can enjoy Southern cuisine and spectacular views. The Frist Art Museum, in a 1930s building that once served as Nashville’s main post office, is a 10-minute walk from the hotel.
Originally built in the 1940s, the Confidante Miami Beach is an oceanfront oasis. You’ll have direct access to Miami Beach, with its art deco-inspired beach chairs and service from personal attendants. The nearby boardwalk is the perfect place for strolling or bicycling. The Confidante boasts a newly renovated fitness center and a chic backyard pool. It’s ideally situated between South Beach, famous for nightspots, celebrity-chef restaurants and art deco buildings, and the bustle of Miami’s hip art districts.
At the Andaz West Hollywood, you can start your day with stunning views of the Hollywood Hills while doing yoga on the hotel’s panoramic sundeck. Afterward, cool off with a swim in the highest rooftop pool in Los Angeles.
Sunny Southern California offers lots of places to enjoy the outdoors, including a walk through Venice, the beach town with funky shops, street performers and colorful murals. Or, take a drive to the Huntington Library near Pasadena, where the expansive gardens, sculptures and fountains celebrate a variety of landscapes, from Shakespeare’s England to the Southwestern desert.
The Carmel Valley Ranch, in Carmel, California, is a place to get away from the crowds and get close to nature. This 500-acre playground is dedicated to wellness in all its forms. The resort features an 18-hole golf course, hiking trails and tennis courts, as well as yoga and a full range of cardio classes and indoor cycling that will get your heart pumping. For something different, take a class in beekeeping, from hive science to honey tasting. Dining options include the Valley Kitchen, with produce from the ranch’s organic garden.
On the Hawaiian island of Kauai, you’ll find a breathtaking landscape, from dramatic cliffs to lush valleys. If you’re traveling with family or friends, the island’s Lodge at Kukui’ula offers three neighborhoods of secluded vacation homes that are ideal for small groups. Activities include golf, tennis, fishing, sailing and surfing. On Kauai, you can also explore the rainforest during a kayak trip along the Wailua River or go hiking in Kokee State Park to spot wildflowers and native birds.
For help navigating any travel plans, contact your travel advisor or connect with one through Travel Leaders/Fly Away Travel.
