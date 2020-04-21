I know it’s a bit crazy for everyone to get creative with meal planning and ideas. Since we’re all doing our part to stay at home, coming up with food stretching ideas can be challenging. I present to you the humble chicken.
Investing a bit of time goes a long way. Last time I was at the store, chickens were on sale for .89 cents a pound. I bought four chickens weighing about 5.25 pounds, each at a cost of about $19.00 (I’m rounding up for easier math)
Out of these I fabricated:
- Eight chicken legs (3 dinners)
- Eight wings (1 appetizer)
- 8 pounds of ground chicken (using thighs and breast meat) Store cost is $4.89 per pound. I ground the meat because it goes farther than just the meat pieces themselves. I can make tacos, soup, a large casserole, etc.
- I have four chicken carcasses that will be used to make chicken stock. I will get 16 pints of stock. At Costco a flat of Swanson chicken stock is about $8 for 12 (14.5oz) cans.
- Also have four chicken livers, two hearts (not always in carcass) and four giblets. These will be cat food. Thus reducing the amount of store purchased cat food she will consume.
If I were to buy all this separately:
- Package of legs – $4.35
- Package of wings – $1.99
- Ground Chicken – $39.12
- Chicken Stock – $10
Total: $55.46
I spent: less than $19.00
I saved: $36.46
Now you’re saying, what about the time? To break down four chickens took me 20 minutes. Packaging up the legs and wings, 10 minutes. Grinding and packaging ground chicken took about 40 minutes.
About an hour to save almost $40. I say that is time well spent.
