When the rain let up and the temperature turned pleasant for a Wednesday in January, people didn't need much convincing to venture outside. At right, basketball players participate in a game at a court near the Umpqua Valley Tennis Center on Wednesday. Above, Luke Shaw, 7, of Winchester returns a volley from his mother Karen Shaw during a friendly match at the outdoor tennis courts at the Umpqua Valley Tennis Center on Wednesday.
Venturing into the light
Michael Sullivan
Michael Sullivan is a photographer for The News-Review. He can be reached by email at msullivan@nrtoday.com. Follow him on Twitter @MikeSullPhoto.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
Citizens Against Tyranny movement, backed by Sen. Heard, seeks to expose people who make OSHA complaints
-
'Birds and bees' lesson lands Roseburg man 75 months in prison
-
Small business owners push for removal of Roseburg Police Chief Gary Klopfenstein
-
COVID-19 update: County's largest outbreak yet linked to faith organization, while risk level remains same
-
Myrtle Creek woman reported missing
Click for water temperature
Latest News
- Search continues for Oregon woman swept away in mudslide
- Oregon FBI launches command post for possible weekend unrest
- Bond measure discussed at Roseburg Public Schools work session, likely to be on May 2022 ballot
- Douglas County district attorney rejects Citizens Against Tyranny
- Venturing into the light
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.