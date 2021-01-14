When the rain let up and the temperature turned pleasant for a Wednesday in January, people didn't need much convincing to venture outside. At right, basketball players participate in a game at a court near the Umpqua Valley Tennis Center on Wednesday. Above, Luke Shaw, 7, of Winchester returns a volley from his mother Karen Shaw during a friendly match at the outdoor tennis courts at the Umpqua Valley Tennis Center on Wednesday.

