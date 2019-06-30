Looking for some fun in the sun with the added benefit of helping a worthy cause? Sign up for the 4th Annual Veterans Appreciation Golf Tournament. The event is 9 a.m. Saturday, July 20 at the Roseburg Country Club.
The tournament is a Shotgun Start 4 Player Scramble with a $75 entry fee that includes green fees, a ticket for the raffle drawing and tee prizes; power golf carts are $40 each and must be reserved.
There are hole in one prizes on all par three holes, with a payout of $5,000 for every hole in one on a selected par 3 hole. Everyone can participate — individuals will be matched into groups of four as necessary.
The tournament brings in $12,000 to $15,000 each year, which goes to support struggling veterans, widows, active duty and their families in Douglas County.
Get a registration form by calling 541-672-9716 or 541-530-0544, or go to www.vfwpost2468.com. Entry forms and payment must be received no later than July 15, 2019 — after that date, call for availability.
The VFW is located at 1127 NE Walnut St., Roseburg. Be sure to spend a few minutes admiring the Veterans of Foreign Wars Remembrance Wall.
I previously shared in my column how the Veterans of Foreign Wars Remembrance Wall is unique, as it is one of only a few in the country that offers laser etching with a QR code printed directly on the physical plaque. Using a smartphone, visitors can scan the QR code, which opens the digital profile of each veteran stored on the Remembrance Wall website.
Interested in supporting the Remembrance Wall or purchasing a plaque for a loved one? Go to www.oregonveteransmemorialwall.com or contact VFW Post 2468 at 541-672-9716.
But it’s not all just golf events and the Remembrance Wall. VFW Post 2468 takes a leadership role in making our community a better place. Their activities throughout the year include:
- Sponsoring youth scholarship programs via Voice of Democracy for high schoolers and Patriot Pen Essay Contests for junior high schoolers.
- Co-sponsoring the annual Ride for 22 Suicide Awareness program.
- Hosting a food pantry, and the Wildlife Advocacy free meat program. In coordination with the Oregon State Police, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, and sport hunters, the meat program distributes donations of deer, elk and bear meat to struggling veterans, active duty military, and their families.
- Coordinating Operation HomeFront with Dollar Tree Stores each year for school supplies before the school year and Christmas presents during the holidays.
- Doing regular visitations to homebound veterans at the VA and other locations throughout Douglas County.
- Sponsoring the Honor Guard, which pays tribute to local veterans at funerals – the Honor Guard averages 150 funerals a year.
- A gas voucher program for local veterans needing gas in an emergency.
- Working with Caring Volunteers Hand Worldwide on the free dental service day to veterans in Douglas County.
Interested in helping the VFW make our community better? The Post meets at 7 p.m. the second Thursday of every month.
VFW memberships requires U.S. citizenship, honorable service with the US Armed Forces and overseas service in a foreign conflict certified. Even if you’re not able to become a member, volunteers at VFW events are always welcome.
God bless our veterans and God bless America.
