Whether you’re a seasoned cannabis user or a novice, entering a dispensary for the first time can be both exciting and overwhelming. There will likely be dozens if not hundreds of products to choose from and a few behind-the-scenes rules to abide by. To help you navigate the dispensary experience, have fun doing it and maybe save a few dollars, we turn to a local expert on the subject.
Rob Schuster had been enjoying cannabis for 40 years when he decided to turn his passion into a profession. Two years ago he opened FX420 in Roseburg and business took off.
He walked us through some tips for first-time dispensary visitors.
Before you go to a dispensary, spend a little time doing some research. Schuster recommends a web site called Leafly (www.leafly.com), which has loads of information on cannabis and dispensaries.
“It’s basically a roadmap to every dispensary,” Schuster said.
Before visiting a dispensary, make sure you have a valid ID and cash, or an ATM card. Dispensaries are predominantly cash-only.
Dispensaries require that each customer be served by a “budtender,” which means that you’ll have a designated sales person ready to help you. That could lead to a busy waiting room. Relax and take it all in, Schuster said.
Your budtender is the key to your shopping experience, he said. They will ask you a set of questions, such as, How often do you smoke? Will this be for daytime or nighttime? And how high do you want to get?
“You need to have a discussion with the budtender,” Schuster said. “They will talk you through everything. We actually talk to our clients and have a relationship with them. We want them to have the best experience possible.”
Don’t be shy about asking questions, Schuster said. With so many products to choose from it’s hard for even seasoned cannibis aficionados to keep up, not to mention first-timers. Every visit to a dispensary can be a learning experience. So ask away.
When looking at the various strains of cannabis you’ll notice that most of them are broken down into three groups: indica, sativa and hybrid. In fact, when you go to a dispensary one of the first questions the budtender will ask you is which strain you prefer.
Indica strains are generally believed to be physically sedating, perfect for relaxing with a movie or as a nightcap before going to sleep.
Sativa strains are believed to give invigorating, uplifting effects that go well with physical activities, social gatherings and creative projects.
“Sativa will coast you through the day and indica is more for night. It puts you on the couch and makes you go to sleep,” Schuster said.
Hybrids fall somewhere in between, offering a balance between indica and sativa strains.
In addition to cannabis products that are smoked, many now are ingested.
Schuster and others say there has never been a better time to try edibles. Companies in Oregon and elsewhere are offering a wide variety of edibles, especially when it comes to taste, quality and dosage. Thanks to these improvements, edibles are an increasingly common way to consume marijuana.
Perhaps the main advantage of edibles is the dosage control of THC. The first time someone consumes an edible, Schuster recommends starting with a product that contains 5 milligrams of THC. Edibles can take 1 ½ to 2 hours to be felt, Schuster said.
“The biggest mistake most people make is they think ‘nothing’s happening, so I’ll take some more,’” Schuster said. “If you’re going to take edibles you need to remember that. Most people never need to go above 5 or 10 milligrams.”
Schuster said above all, consumers can have confidence in the quality of the products they will receive at the local dispensary. He is familiar with every dispensary in Roseburg and said he holds all of them in high regard.
“There’s not a bad dispensary in Roseburg,” Schuster said. “Each one has got their own style, but I recommend every one of them.”
