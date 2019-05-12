CRATER LAKE — Oregon’s only national park may not be located completely in Douglas County — in fact most of the park is in Klamath County — but many tourists head east from Roseburg on the North Umpqua Highway to access Crater Lake National Park from the north entrance.
Hundreds of thousands of visitors from all parts of the world come to the park each year, although attendance last year was held down because of wildfire and smoke. And last winter, heavy snow closed the park entrances to winter visitors for several days. But park officials say they get about 750,000 visitors each year.
There are a lot of reasons people are attracted to the park.
“It’s a beautiful place, the deepest lake in the United States and that color of blue is unlike anything you see anywhere,” said Public information officer Marsha McCabe. “It’s one of those things that takes people’s breath away the first time they see it.”
But that’s not the only draw. Many come to use the hiking trails, see old growth forests, or boat tours on the lake in the summertime. McCabe said the guided ranger tours have been popular and they also offer educational talks with the rangers and junior ranger programs for the kids in Rim Village.
“It’s peaceful, a great night sky, and a chance to get away from the hustle and bustle,” McCabe said. “It can be very busy in Rim Village, but you don’t have to go very far to get away from the congestion and get out in the woods and enjoy the nature.”
Some of the sights she suggests are worth a little extra effort to see, include the Pinnacles and a hike to Plaikni Falls off the Pinnacles Road southeast of Rim Village. It’s about a 2-mile hike roundtrip, to a cascading waterfall, and easily accessible for all abilities including families with strollers.
Other must see sights include overlooks along rim drive, a view of the Phantom Ship, the other island in the lake besides Wizard Island. The Pumice Castle is a popular hike, and the park has two campgrounds that will accommodate RVs.
When visitors drive up to the first viewpoint along the rim and get their first view of the caldera, McCabe said most are stunned by the view of the steep walls and water that many people Crater Lake blue.
Once the snow melts off Rim Drive, a 33-mile, two-lane road that encircles much of the caldera rim, there are more than 20 scenic overlooks, each one with a unique view of the lake and the gigantic hole left where Mt. Mazama once stood, when the volcano erupted about 7,700 years ago.
The historic Crater Lake Lodge built in 1915, is located on the rim of the lake and offers visitors a panoramic view. It’s normally open from the middle of May to the middle of October, and it stays full most of the time.
“You can make reservations up to a year in advance and you need to, because it fills up very quickly,” McCabe said.
It’s not uncommon to see license plates on vehicles from many different states sand even other countries.
Crater Lake, with its depth of 1,943 feet, makes it the deepest lake in the U.S. and the ninth deepest in the world.
The park is open all year, but the north entrance from Highway 138 east of Diamond Lake closes in the winter and usually doesn’t open until June. The park is accessible most of the year from the south entrance off Highway 62. But Rim Drive usually closes in the winter due to the large amount of snow.
