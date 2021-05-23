About 10 miles after the pavement ends, Lake in the Woods lays quietly on the outskirts of the Umpqua National Forest and at the center of various hiking trails.
As you drive out Little River Road, just past Glide, the paved road turns into a gravel road which is easier to navigate with a truck or 4x4 then a car. The windy road leads visitors higher into the mountains and to cooler temperatures.
Lake in the Woods is a remote, alpine lake that was made about a century ago and spans about four acres. Motorized boats are not allowed on the lake, which is stocked with trout. Lake in the Woods has 11 campsites and has a trail that leads hikers along Hemlock Creek to Hemlock Lake Campground.
Hemlock Lake is also accessible via car, just a few miles further up the gravel road from Lake in the Woods. Those who choose to walk from one alpine lake to another will be able to view several waterfalls along the route.
Hemlock Creek Trail has several connecting trails and miles of trail through the relatively cool Umpqua National Forest. It also extends on the other side of the Lake in the Woods campground, with a trail to Hemlock Creek Falls.
Although the out-and-back trail is about a mile in length, it is moderately difficult with a significant change in elevation from start to finish. The end
