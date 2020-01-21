About 80 volunteers came out to Gaddis Park in Roseburg on Monday morning for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service park cleanup and invasives removal project.
The event is organized by two members of AmeriCorps through the Blue Zones Project-Umpqua, United Communities Action Network Solve Oregon, Douglas ESD, Umpqua Watersheds and the City of Roseburg, plus donations from several local businesses.
Robyn Bath-Rosenfeld, a United Communities AmeriCorps member and one of the organizers of the cleanup at Gaddis Park and the South Umpqua River in Roseburg, said Monday's event focused on trash cleanup and invasive plant removal.
"Specifically, small pieces of microplastic that might be missed by the city, they can be really detrimental to wildlife that think they're food," Bath-Rosenfeld said. "We're also interested in removing invasive species that are keeping native species (plant growth) from coming up.
Amanda Allen, a nursing student at Umpqua Community College participated in the cleanup for the second year. She wanted to get out and help with community projects and felt helping clean up the river would be a good cause. She feels like she is making a difference in the environment.
"We find a lot of trash," Allen said. "Last year at Stewart Park, we found cups, plastic and fishing line, and it helps because animals don't get little stuff stuck in their throats and choke or picking up pieces of trash on the ground can allow for growth of the grass or plants so it helps the environment.
Rick Kreofsky moved to Douglas County from Fairbanks, Alaska, five years ago and has been participating in the cleanup every since. He wanted to help remove the trash along the river so it wouldn't wash into the ocean.
"We usually always join in these cleanups for the rivers," Kreofsky said. "It just bugs me that all the trash goes into the ocean and to me it's not right so that's why we come to clean up.
After the trash is bagged and the invasive plants are removed, City of Roseburg employees will collect the trash and haul to a landfill.
