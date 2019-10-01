I’ve been a board member on the Tenmile Rural Fire District since 1986.
I’ve seen many changes in the department. Back then we were thankful to receive used fire gear from the Roseburg Fire Department because we relied solely on community contributions. But we had a few fire trucks and dedicated volunteers, and a chief ready to respond.
Fast forward 30 years. We now have two fire stations, and fire trucks we are proud of, and dedicated volunteers that are trained in fire and medical situations. We also have no debt.
Our community is growing and many of our longtime residents are aging. Our 911 calls are increasing and our volunteers have full-time jobs and families. Employers no longer have the luxury to allow volunteers to leave their jobs to respond to a 911 call.
The boards of directors are elected by the residents to make policy and budget the tax money. We have a 20-year-old tax base that keeps our department running and in compliance with state and OSHA regulations. While studying the costs to support our entire communities needs and cutting down response time, we chose to go for the five-year option levy. This will hire a full-time chief/paramedic to insure a quicker response than Winston can provide when a resident needs help.
If the levy passes, the average family will pay an additional 75 cents per thousand assessed value. That's $162 a year per household. Yes, per house. $15 a month, 50 cents a day on average, and still maintaining the lowest fire department. tax in the area, and ensuring when a resident calls 911 we will be available to respond
I’m willingly to help our community by voting yes on November 5 on Measure 10-170. How about you?
Valorie Pederson
Tenmile
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.