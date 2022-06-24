MEDFORD — Sebastian Watson’s two-out single scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning, lifting the Roseburg Clint Newell Dr. Stewart’s to a 4-2 victory over Fairfield, California, on day one of the Coach K Invitational Thursday at Harry & David Field.
Tied at 2-2 entering the top of the seventh, Braxton Dill got the Docs rolling with a leadoff double. Fairfield utilized a defensive shift with five infielders to prevent a sacrifice bunt from Parker Burke, but with two strikes, the shift was called off. On the next pitch, Burke laid down that sacrifice, moving Dill to third.
With two outs, Kade Johnson drew a walk and stole second base to put Docs runners on second and third, and Watson followed with his base-winning knock.
Evan Corbin was solid on the mound for Roseburg, throwing a complete game while scattering eight hits, allowing two earned runs, striking out three and walking two. Corbin improved to 3-0 on the season.
Roseburg was scheduled to face Humboldt, California at 8:45 a.m. Friday. The Docs fell to Humboldt 16-15 Wednesday. Dr. Stewart’s takes on the Las Vegas Aces and Klamath Falls Falcons Saturday.
Dr. Stewart’s 000 200 2 — 4 4 1
Fairfield 020 000 0 — 2 8 0
Corbin and Burke; Hicks, Morse (4), Olds (5) and Strong. W — Corbin. L — Olds. 2B — Watson (DS), Dill (DS), Dichoso (F), Carrington (F), Dempsay (F).
