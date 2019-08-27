The Umpqua Valley could be in for a record hot day Tuesday.
The National Weather Service in Medford is forecasting a high temperature of 102 degrees Tuesday, which would eclipse the record of 99 set in 2017. Wednesday is expected to drop to a high of of 96 degrees Wednesday.
Meteorologist Tom Wright of the Weather Service in Medford calls it a home grown heat wave.
"We're sort of developing a warm ridge right over us and it's a big, strong high pressure system above us, and all that heat is developing locally, not really coming from anywhere," Wright said.
The dry, hot weather will increase fire danger in all of Southern Oregon but the humidity is expected to increase on Wednesday and there is a possibility of some thunderstorms with the front, although it's a long shot that the lightning and thunder will make it to the Roseburg area.
"We have a system coming in that may produce thunderstorm activity more toward Wednesday," Wright said. "There's a slight chance in Roseburg, much more likely in the Cascades and down in the Siskiyous in California."
If the mercury hits 100, it would be only the second time this year that Roseburg has reached that temperature.
Wright said Roseburg hit 101 degrees on June 12, which was a record for that date, but the summer overall has been cooler than the past few summers.
It was, a sharp contrast to the last few summers where there have been several 100-degree days and as high as 109.
"From my experience it hasn't been as hot as we've been seeing, we haven't had the big heat waves like we'd normally have," Wright said. "Last summer we had 105 degrees or more for several days. We've had a few rainstorms this summer, and it's been a little wetter than we'd normally see."
After the heat wave, the temperatures are expected to stay above normal until the middle of next week, when a system will start moving into the area. There is a chance of some precipitation with that front and temperatures are expected to drop to near normal for early September.
Pacific Power recommends that during the high temperatures residents set the air conditioners to 85 degrees when not at home. They say that can save up to 8% on the electricity bill, plus it cuts down on the high volume of usage during the hottest part of the day.
Pacific officials say you can reduce indoor heat by using your heat-producing appliances in cooler parts of the day, and also by grilling outside and air-drying clothes. Items that are plugged in still draw energy even if they're not being used, and should be unplugged.
The Faith Lutheran Church, 820 W. Kenwood St., will serve as a cooling center from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.
