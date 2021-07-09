As a thick layer of white smoke began to dissipate and the sounds of screeching tires stopped, the Ford F-250 Highboy driven by David Currie became visible once again after 60 seconds of burning out.
The end result? Tires that resembled a mohawk.
Drivers gathered in the parking lot of Backside Brewing Co. Thursday night to compete in the annual Backside Burnout Competition for Graffiti Weekend. All drivers came out for the same thing — to shred tires, produce smoke and be loud.
The concept of the burnout competition originated as a joke among KC McKillip, owner of Backside Brewing, and a group of friends. Now in its third year, McKillip was excited to bring the event back after last year’s cancellation.
“Nobody wants to tear up their parking lots, but I can spare some asphalt,” McKillip said.
The parking lot was filled quickly with spectators, filling the bleachers and crowding the parking lot until people began pouring out onto the surrounding streets.
Among the crowd was Ryan Anderson, a Roseburg native who was visiting from Bend. While a veteran of Graffiti, Anderson has never attended a burnout competition before. As he stood around waiting for the event to start, Anderson said the event seemed “wild.”
The sudden sound of a tire popping from the first car made Anderson shout.
“I had a moment when I thought, ‘I hope a piece of tire doesn’t explode and hit me,” Anderson said.
As cars lined up outside waiting their turn, Eli Mignola and his cousin, Morgan Mignola, sat in their Dodge Ram. This was their first official burnout competition.
“We just bought a piece of junk and wanted to see what it would do,” Eli Mignola said.
Juston Lanham, a crowd favorite and previous winner of the burnout competition, filled up his tires with glitter to add to the festivities. While there wasn’t a burst of glitter like Lanham hoped, he was happy to get the chance to burn out where it’s legal.
“We can’t get in trouble,” Lanham said.
But in the end the winner of the night was David Currie and his Ford F-250 Highboy. Currie comes from a family with a love of cars. Currie spent time with his great-granddad building the motor of his truck, and feels proud.
“I like seeing all of the work I’ve put into it,” Currie said.
Currie rode along with his girlfriend, Savannah McHugill, who said she was his lucky charm.
“It’s always fun seeing him burn out and being happy,” McHugill said.
Currie took home the first-place prize of $300 and a $250 gift card for Les Schwab.
“We all love coming out here and wasting money and tires,” Currie said to the crowd after he won first place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.