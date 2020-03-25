The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife earlier this week announced the closure of the Winchester Dam public fish viewing area in Winchester.
The dam, a popular spot on the North Umpqua River that provides views wild and hatchery fish, will be closed until further notice. Its closure by the ODFW is in compliance with Gov. Kate Brown's "stay at home" executive order from Monday to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. The order closed venues that are deemed non-essential, including playgrounds and some state parks.
The landmark dam, which was constructed in 1890, includes a viewing room for fish, and overlook of the North Umpqua River and informational plaques that discuss migratory fish counts.
Information: 503-947-6000.
(1) comment
RIDICULOUS!!!!!
