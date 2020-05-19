Workers were installing man holes along a stretch of Old Highway 99N in Winchester on Monday evening.
Construction workers have been a familiar sight during the $8.5 million Winchester 99N Road Improvement Project.
The project, which started on May 8, 2019, included the closing of Old Highway 99N between Taft Drive and Virgia Lane while a bridge was being replaced and when that part of the project was done, the highway was closed between Pioneer Way and Page Road. Bridge work on the second phase was substantially completed by Dec. 31, according to the county.
Roadwork and sewer utility work were expected to be substantially completed by February, according to the county in January. Due to cold weather and material temperature curing requirements, final lift paving was scheduled for April, or as weather allowed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.