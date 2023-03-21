WINSTON — Douglas County Commissioners Tom Kress and Tim Freeman presented representatives of the Winston VFW Post 9745 with a $20,000 grant that will offset some of the cost the organization had for its recent repairs.
“We appreciate the work you’re doing here,” veteran liaison commissioner Freeman said. “We value these veteran facilities, because they support veterans and that’s what the board of commissioner continue to say — and we’re trying to follow up that saying with action. This is one of those things we’re doing to make sure our actions match our words.
“Thank you. Thank you for your service. We’re eternally grateful and we’re lucky to have you in our community.”
This is one of four grants Douglas County is handing out to veteran groups throughout the county this year, with the others doing to VFW Post 2468 in Roseburg, American Legion Post 16 in Roseburg and the Tri-City Veterans Memorial Building in Tri City. In total $80,000 in grants was provided to veteran organizations in Douglas County.
The Veterans of Foreign War post in Winston will use the money to pay for its roof repairs that were completed in the last year to help reopen the post. The building reopened with a new staff, new roof, new bathroom, kitchen and outlook.
“We’ve got a lot of veterans,” Winston Auxiliary President Patricia Koehler said. “They need a place to come.”
Freeman said these types of organizations help veterans feel welcomed, safe and accepted. The veterans in attendance at the check presentation Monday agreed with that statement and said while many of those attending the post are older they are reaching out to younger veterans who served in Iraq and Afghanistan to show them they have a safe space and that people at the VFW know what they’re going through.
Donice Smith, JC Smith, Denny Hollison, Butch Schroder, Craig Loe, Ray Adams and Steve Schattenkerk were instrumental in the repairs at the Winston VFW and most of them were present at Monday’s ceremony.
Currently, the post is open from 4:30 p.m. until about 9 p.m. Monday for bingo. But the plan is to start offering other things for veterans, rent out the hall and do more outreach events. The hope is to fully reopen by mid-April.
In addition to working with veterans, the group is also renewing its ties with the community. The little league baseball teams will be using the baseball field behind the post this season.
Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com.
