Veterans of Foreign War Post 9745 in Winston received a $20,000 grant from Douglas County on Monday morning, which helps offset the cost of recent repairs.

 Sanne Godfrey/The News-Review

WINSTON — Douglas County Commissioners Tom Kress and Tim Freeman presented representatives of the Winston VFW Post 9745 with a $20,000 grant that will offset some of the cost the organization had for its recent repairs.

