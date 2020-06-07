To say Douglas High School valedictorian Gregory Kane is a bit of a nerd might be an understatement.
He’s a collector of comic books, original Star Wars action figures and an avid video game player. Kane has sought varying ways to include his love of science fiction into his education.
“I like sci-fi because even though it is fiction it is stuff that could become reality,” Kane said.
Kane has been involved with robotics since middle school, a passion he said stems from his love of science fiction. He has built on that love with involvement in math and drone clubs and participating in competitions such as the science olympiad.
“I just like staying busy. I feel better when I have more to do,” Kane said.
When not immersed in all things science fiction, Kane spends his time with his youth church group and boy scout troop and volunteering with his school leadership program.
Kane achieved his Eagle Scout rank when he completed a playground renovation at New Hope Church in Green.
“It’s the church where my troop meets,” Kane said “The playground was really run down and decrepit and there are lots of kids that go there. It wasn’t really safe for them.”
In February, Kane was chosen as Winston Student First Citizen, where he says it was nice to be recognized by his entire city for being a good person.
Kane will continue to build on his love of sci-fi even in college.
“I am going to study robotics engineering with artificial intelligence,” Kane said of his future plans. “I’ve always been fascinated by robotics. I read and watch a lot of sci-fi stuff. It would be really cool to help people using robotics.”
He will attend Oregon State University next year. In order to achieve his dream, Kane will need a bachelors in electrical and computer engineering, followed by a masters — and maybe a doctorate — in robotics engineering.
“I want to be able to make robots that can work in tandem with humans to help with things that people may not be able to do,” Kane said.
When asked what advice he would pass down to younger students, Kane said he encourages them to just go do it.
“Do whatever you can. Once the opportunity is gone, it’s gone,” he said.
