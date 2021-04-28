When Doyla Wise found out she had lung cancer, it was not something she had ever expected.
The 62-year-old Canyonville woman had no symptoms and no reason to think there was anything wrong with her lungs. A persistent coughing problem led her primary care physician to send Wise to an ear, nose and throat specialist, who recommended she get her lungs looked at. And it’s a good thing she did.
“I did that and three days later they called me and told me I had to go see my doctor and that I had lung cancer,” Wise said. “I was in disbelief, and I said I didn’t have a problem with my lungs.”
But there was a problem. The cancer was stage 3A when she was diagnosed in January 2019 and she was sent right away for surgeries — one in Portland and one in Eugene. Then on June 1, 2019, she started chemotherapy and radiation treatments at the Community Cancer Center in Roseburg. She would arrive at the cancer center at 9 a.m. and get the radiation treatment, then go upstairs for the chemotherapy, which lasted five hours.
That routine went on for nine weeks — sometimes five days a week — and then chemo treatment continued two more months after that. It’s been a grueling process and has taken a toll on her body.
“Some days it hurts so bad you can’t move,” she said. “It makes every bone in my body hurt.”
“And you can’t hug your wife,” said John Wise, her husband of 15 years. “Because you know everything hurts.”
Doyla Wise is going into her third year of treatment. The lung cancer, she said, was eradicated and she went through immunotherapy for a year, but the cancer was starting to come back in the lymph nodes and she had to start treatments again. However, she’s highly encouraged by her progress.
“I think I’m done with this chemo in May so I’m having faith that my next scan at the end of May is going to show good and clear, and then just keep an eye on it with a scan every five years,” she said.
Her faith has kept her going through the tough stretches.
“I’m a very faith-believing person and that’s what’s getting me through this is faith and prayer, and that I’m going to be OK and recover,” she said.
The family support has also been a big factor in helping her get through the ordeal. And her family includes three young girls, who are sisters, that the Wises adopted after serving as their foster parents. The girls ranged in ages 1 to 3 years old when they were taken in. The Wises never intended to adopt, but two years later they were told that the state wanted to separate the girls for adoption.
“I said over my dead body will you separate them, we’re the only people they’ve ever been bonded to, they’re members of our family,” Doyla Wise said. “They’re awesome, we’re very blessed, and they’re good girls, very kind, loving, compassionate girls.”
So they were adopted, and now Adora, the oldest, is 14, Bella is 13 and Sharla is 12. The girls have been helping out a lot around the home with cooking, cleaning and other chores. A grown daughter from a previous marriage also comes to the home several times a week to help.
“It’s a disease that affects every member of your family and your whole social circle, not just one member of your family,” she said.
Having her husband available to drive her to the dozens of appointments has been huge. Sometimes she would have to go five times a week for shots. And having the center in Roseburg a half-hour away has made the whole process more bearable.
“That’s a huge deal, if a patient in my situation had to drive to Portland every day for the treatments, you would actually have to move there, but having this facility in Roseburg is unbelievable,” she said.
The family has also received a financial boost from the Douglas County Cancer Services, a non-profit volunteer organization that operates out of the Community Cancer Center and provides support to Douglas County cancer patients with gas vouchers, food vouchers, paid car repairs and even pays rent for people who are unable to because of the overwhelming cost of cancer treatments.
The financial burden has been draining on the family’s resources. John Wise was working out of state and most recently was a truck driver delivering medical supplies to hospitals for surgeries. But he had to come home and take care of his wife when the cancer treatments started.
“It has blessed me in so many ways I can’t even say enough good about how awesome they are, it’s really a nice feeling to know that there are so many kind people out there in the world that really do care,” Doyla Wise said. “You get to the point sometimes, when you are penniless and you have to either fix your car so you can go to treatments or pay your rent so you have a place to live.”
“We’d be sunk without this place,” John Wise said. “With surgeries and this and that, it’s a blessing.”
Because of her increased vulnerability to COVID-19 and other viruses, the Wises have kept their children home from school, as a precautionary measure, so the virus would not unknowingly be brought into their home.
“Cancer consumes your whole life in every aspect, the thing with cancer is that it’s pretty much touched everybody,” Doyla Wise said. “I mean, think of the people you know just in your own circle, and for me both of my parents and my brother had cancer and now I have cancer.”
Doyla Wise will be the guest of honor at the DCCS 8th annual annual “Get Tee’d Off at Cancer” benefit golf tournament Saturday, May 8, at the Roseburg Country Club. All money raised from the event goes to support cancer patients in Douglas County. For information, call the DCCS office at 541-440-9409 or go online at dccancerservices.com
