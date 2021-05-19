Work began Tuesday on a $350,000 preventative maintenance project designed to replace heavy concrete slabs used to connect the roadway asphalt on Northwest Stewart Parkway with Stewart Park Bridge. Only southbound traffic will be allowed on the bridge during the project, which is expected to last about one month.
Work begins on Stewart Park maintenance project
Mike Henneke
News Editor
Mike Henneke has been working in newspapers for nearly 30 years. Dad of 5 kids, send more snacks.
