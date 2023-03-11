CORVALLIS — Kyle Dernedde drove in two runs as Oregon State dropped a 6-3 decision to Washington State Saturday afternoon in a Pac-12 baseball game at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.
With the win, WSU eevened the three-game series at a game apiece. The Cougars are now 12-2 on the year and 1-1 in the Pac-12, while the Beavers dropped to 11-3 and 1-1.
Dernedde laced a two-out double in the second to put the Beavers up 2-1. WSU, however, scored once in the third, twice in the fourth and twice more in the eighth to push ahead.
Mikey Kane singled home a run in the eighth but that was OSU’s last scoring opportunity as Chase Grillo tossed a scoreless ninth for his fourth save of the season.
Jacob Kmatz started for the Beavers and took the loss after allowing five hits and four runs in five innings. He is 1-2 on the year. Kane and Brady Kasper each had two hits for the Beavers.
The two clubs conclude the series at 1:05 p.m. Sunday.
Friday’s Game OSU 5, WSU 1
CORVALLIS — Trent Sellers struck out nine in a season-long six innings to send Oregon State to a 5-1 win over Washington State.
Sellers was sharp against his former club, scattering three hits and three walks. He struck out the side in the sixth and tallied two in the fourth and earned the win to improve to 2-1 on the year. He was backed up by Ben Ferrer and Ryan Brown, who held the Cougars scoreless over the last three innings.
OSU jumped out to a four-run lead thanks to two runs apiece in both the second and third innings. The Beavers scored first on a wild pitch, then Ruben Cedillo added to the lead with a double. Mikey Kane doubled home a pair of runs in the third.
Kane and Micah McDowell each had two hits for OSU, which finished with seven as a team.
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
