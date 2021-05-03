PULLMAN, Wash. — Oregon squandered some early opportunities to break the game open before Washington State rallied for an 11-6 Pac-12 Conference victory on Sunday clinching the series win for the Cougars at Bailey-Brayton Field.
Oregon (27-11, 11-7 Pac-12) jumped on top 2-0 in the first inning and had a chance to tack on more over the first three innings, but instead stranded six runners on base — including four in scoring position and had one more thrown out at the plate.
Washington State (21-17, 9-12) took advantage scoring a run in the first, three in the second and five more in the third to take control of the game.
The Ducks will host Washington in a three-game Pac-12 series at PK Park starting at 6 p.m. Friday.
The series continues Saturday and Sunday.
multi-hit games for the Ducks.
Oregon’s game at Gonzaga scheduled for Monday was canceled because of COVID-19 developments in the Bulldogs’ program. Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
