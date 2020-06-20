At a virtual town hall meeting Friday, held on the Facebook site Town Hall Project, U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, answered Douglas, Coos and Curry County residents' questions on an array of topics from Medicaid to policing to wildfire prevention.
Matt Hill of Douglas Timber Operators thanked Wyden for his work on 21st Century Conservation Corps legislation that aims to employ rural Americans thinning federal forests to prevent wildfire.
Wyden said one of the biggest challenges right now is figuring out how to get the forests thinned and cleared to prevent fire during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Based on everything we're hearing right now, this is going to be a fire season where you're going to have pandemic hit a riskier than usual fire season, and so we're going to have our hands full," he said.
Tim Vredenburg, director of forest management for the Cow Creek Band of the Umpqua Tribe of Indians, asked what Congress is considering that could increase tribal forest management opportunities.
Wyden said stimulus money in the 21st Century Conservation Corps bill will create jobs restoring tribal forestland and making those lands more resilient to wildfires and climate change.
Coos County Commissioner Melissa Cribbins said 25% of people in her county were on Medicaid before the pandemic, and she expects that number to rise with COVID-19 related unemployment.
"It's more crucial than ever during this pandemic that people continue to receive healthcare funding," she said.
Wyden said he wants to get information made public about where Medicaid money is going and ensure that rural communities are getting their fair share.
"We're all in the fight to get better Medicaid reimbursement for rural Oregon, and the fact is for rural Oregon without rural healthcare you can't have rural life. So this is a huge priority of mine," he said.
In response to a question on qualified immunity for law enforcement, Wyden said police violence and brutality undermines the rule of law. He said that's why he's a cosponsor of the Justice in Policing Act, which he described as a "comprehensive blueprint for reforming the country's broken policing system."
He said it focuses on transparency and accountability, including creating a national registry that would expose police officers who had engaged in brutal, unacceptable conduct. That could prevent such officers being hired by a new community unaware of their conduct in the previous community.
Betsy Cunningham of Housing First Umpqua asked what Wyden would do to stop the criminalization of people who are homeless. She asserted local law enforcement appear to be using citations to pressure them to move around, and to skirt a recent federal court decision protecting homeless people's right to sleep outdoors.
Wyden said he is opposed to criminalizing homelessness, and he stressed the need to address the situation of homeless people as a public health issue.
"We have to ensure that so many who don't have the opportunity for dignity which involves shelter over their head, decent medical care that they get a fair shake in the end," he said.
He said COVID-19 legislation so far has provided funding for powerful businesses interests and it needs to provide more for the homeless. Wyden said he's promoting the Public Health Emergency Shelter Act, which would make $11 billion available. He also wants to expand low-income housing tax credits for landlords willing to take in the homeless.
In response to a question about saving the Post Office, Wyden voiced concern that the Trump administration would let the Post Office fail to block vote-by-mail elections.
Wyden said the Post Office is needed to serve low-income and rural residents and to transport medications and ballots. He wants to see vote-by-mail adopted nationwide.
He said it's a crucial question about what kind of country Americans want.
"Do we want to have a country that makes these kinds of opportunities to communicate and exchange ballots and the like, or do we want to just have an information aristocracy where people who have enormous sums of money can get the fruits of modern technology, and the postal service will not be able to adequately run a national system that allows everybody the opportunity to vote the Oregon Way?" he said.
