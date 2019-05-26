The Yoncalla High School’s class of 2019 Commencement Ceremonies will be held at 6:30 p.m. on June 7 in the High School Gym, 292 Fifth St.
Lila Ferguson is valedictorian. She is the daughter of. Tom and Patty Edwards. Lila plans to attend Umpqua Community College, major in criminal justice and psychology. She plans to work in Federal law enforcement, with an emphasis on counter-terrorism.
Isabella Kloha is valedictorian. She is the daughter of Connie Kloha. Isabella will attend Linfield College, pursuing a degree in pre-med or other science major, to become a doctor and possibly specialize.
Jordan Schuyler is valedictorian. He is the son of Troy and Jennifer Schuyler. Jordan is the recipient of the Leroy and Minnie Churchill Endowment. He plans to attend UCC through theUCC Scholar’s Program, majoring in business and marketing. Jordan would like to own his own business someday.
Andrea Santos is valedictorian. She is the daughter of Richard Santos and Cori Turnbull. Andrea plans to attend Umpqua Community College, majoring in psychology, with the goal of become a counselor.
Amiah Ellis-Roseberry is salutatorian. She is the daughter of Jeremy Roseberry and Dusti Ellis. Amiah plans to pursue a degree in criminology and forensic science at Portland State University. She plans to become a Forensic Photographer.
The 2019 graduates are: Dominic T. Aguilar, Breeanna D.Conner, Makayla K.Cranford, Melody F. Cranford, Marilyn G Deese, Corbin G. Eichman, Amiah M.Ellis-Roseberry, Lila R. Ferguson, Athusoss M. Gilbert, Isabelle, G. Green, Shaunasi D. Hardy, Shaelynn A. Huffman, Isabella M Kloha, Austin K. Marquez, Vitoria Mingola Da Silva, John W. Myers, Robert J. Olinski, Mickey J. Petrini, Azure H. Riley, Andrea N. Santos, Kali J. Schuster, Jordan D. Schuyler, Tarver, , Hunter J. Vroman, Jeffery J. Williams-Tibbatts.
